$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Corp (OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,830. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $51.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

