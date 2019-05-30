$168.33 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report sales of $168.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.00 million and the highest is $169.99 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $705.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $709.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $741.81 million, with estimates ranging from $730.00 million to $748.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $895,818.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,505.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $132,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,474 shares of company stock worth $1,631,634. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,748. Kadant has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $929.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

