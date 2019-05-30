14,275 Shares in Ameren Corp (AEE) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,179,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ameren by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,093,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,073 shares of company stock worth $8,729,755. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

