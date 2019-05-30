$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 618,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $97,550.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $301,984. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

