$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc (VICI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 62.92% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.45. 17,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,827. The company has a quick ratio of 87.48, a current ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $3,708,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,145 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 396,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 585.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

