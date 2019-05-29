Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 191,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atkore International Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ATKR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,997. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

