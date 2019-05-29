Zscaler (ZS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.14.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $375,186.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,936 shares of company stock valued at $28,430,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.