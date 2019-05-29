Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,404,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,760,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,117,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,401,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,028. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/zebra-technologies-zbra-position-boosted-by-ghp-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.