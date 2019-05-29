Zacks: Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Virco Mfg. from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

VIRC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.63. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Mfg. (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.