Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (SLCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director James H. Jr. Glen sold 7,300 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $82,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lynn H. Johnson sold 14,380 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $166,664.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $9,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,475 shares of company stock valued at $232,028 and have sold 26,130 shares valued at $298,699. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 10,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928. The stock has a market cap of $216.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.21. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

