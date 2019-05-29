Zacks: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,683. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $701.66 million, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

