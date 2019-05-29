Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upland Software (UPLD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPLD. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,128. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 109,133.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Upland Software by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

