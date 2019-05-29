Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MidSouth Bancorp (MSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSL. FIG Partners cut shares of MidSouth Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of MidSouth Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MidSouth Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MSL stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. MidSouth Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.31.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.36). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative net margin of 35.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidSouth Bancorp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 230,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

