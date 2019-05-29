Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diageo (DEO) to Hold

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $178.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Diageo have outperformed the industry in the past year, driven by the company's expansion and innovation strategy. This aided sales and earnings growth in the first half of fiscal 2019. Moreover, the company’s focus on achieving growth via acquisitions is yielding results. Furthermore, Diageo remains focused on expanding the fastest-growing premium spirits brands by resource optimization, which should drive growth and boost shareholders value. However, Diageo’s sales is being negatively impacted by adverse foreign currency rates, which is likely to persist in fiscal 2019. Further, input cost inflation and higher transportation costs are likely to weigh on margins. The company also expects muted operating margin growth in the second half of fiscal 2019, owing to the phasing of productivity costs and marketing expenses.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

