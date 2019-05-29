Zacks Investment Research Lowers Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $556.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.30 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Dennis P. Appel bought 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,488.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,266.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $73,523.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

