Zacks Investment Research Lowers CalAmp (CAMP) to Sell

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAMP. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

CalAmp stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 809,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,173. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.86.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

