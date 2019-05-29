Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Emerson Electric (EMR) to Sell

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Emerson's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company will gain from acquisitions as well as rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Results in fiscal 2019 are likely to benefit from steady growth in North America heating and cooling, global professional tools, and Latin American end markets. Moreover, its healthy cash flow allows management to return higher values to shareholders. However, the stock look overvalued compared to its industry on a year to date basis. For fiscal 2019, the company lowered the sales growth projection from 7-10% to 7-8.5%, with underlying sales now expected to grow 4-5.5% versus the earlier 4-7%. Earnings are predicted to be $3.60-$3.70, down from the previously stated $3.60-$3.75 per share. Also, headwinds in currency translation might be detrimental.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,071. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after buying an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $4,863,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

