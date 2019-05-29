Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cannae (CNNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

CNNE stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Cannae had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3,308.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 335,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cannae by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 272,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

