Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX)

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Entera Bio an industry rank of 76 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entera Bio stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Entera Bio worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

