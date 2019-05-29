Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (WBT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WBT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 1,156,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,900. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $23.85.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.