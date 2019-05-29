Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (SPWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). SunPower posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $348.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 8,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $65,906.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $265,175.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,464.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,034 shares of company stock valued at $588,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 273,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

