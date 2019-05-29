Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genprex Inc (GNPX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group downgraded Genprex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Genprex in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

GNPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,336. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

