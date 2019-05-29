YY Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (YY)

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,560 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the typical daily volume of 791 call options.

Shares of YY opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. YY has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.01. YY had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $674.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on YY shares. TheStreet upgraded YY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on YY in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of YY by 89.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,939 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of YY by 80.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,977,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,103,000 after purchasing an additional 878,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the fourth quarter worth about $30,070,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of YY by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 709,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 390,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of YY by 2,453.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

