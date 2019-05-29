YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $133,000 Holdings in Sasol Limited (SSL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSL. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Sasol by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sasol by 174.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. HSBC lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sasol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc-has-133000-holdings-in-sasol-limited-ssl.html.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.