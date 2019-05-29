YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,842,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $244,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,492,530. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $363.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

