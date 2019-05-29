Xchange Hits Market Cap of $5,081.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Xchange has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xchange has a market cap of $5,081.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,693.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $271.96 or 0.03132568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.65 or 0.05271576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.01352471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01098921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00095957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.01002686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00020910 BTC.

Xchange Profile

Xchange (XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

