WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. Inc.

Gruss & Co. Inc. cut its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WP Carey makes up 4.1% of Gruss & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gruss & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

WPC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. 87,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,730. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by Gruss & Co. Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/wp-carey-inc-wpc-shares-sold-by-gruss-co-inc.html.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.