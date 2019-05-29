Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Worldpay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Worldpay by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Worldpay by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Worldpay by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 220,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Worldpay from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.55.

In related news, VP Shane Happach sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,020,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,340,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,250,159 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WP stock opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $123.24.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.37 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

