Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Westrock Co (WRK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westrock by 245.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Westrock by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,465. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/wetherby-asset-management-inc-trims-stake-in-westrock-co-wrk.html.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.