Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,081 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 30.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 23,214.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 326,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 43.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 360,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.50 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

