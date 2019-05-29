Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 247,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,144. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

