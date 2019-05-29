Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 812 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,168. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/western-wealth-management-llc-buys-812-shares-of-spdr-sp-aerospace-defense-etf-xar.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.