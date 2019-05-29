Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPL. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 5,572,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,556,000 after buying an additional 2,749,735 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,265,000 after buying an additional 1,626,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $22,206,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 3,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 669,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 649,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 251,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BPL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 80,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,915. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $42.65.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.07). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.60%.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $357,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $104,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

