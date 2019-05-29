Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $449,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,720,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.79. 242,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,261. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $269.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6437 per share. This represents a $7.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

