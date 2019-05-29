Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,262. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $113.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

