Weir Group (WEIR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.72) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,880.63 ($24.57).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48).

In other Weir Group news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($22.08), for a total transaction of £35,236.50 ($46,042.73).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.