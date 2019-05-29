Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Home Depot by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.29.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,194 shares of company stock worth $10,066,041. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,009. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

