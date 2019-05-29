Vossloh (VOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.30

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.30 ($39.88) and last traded at €34.35 ($39.94), with a volume of 4868 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.85 ($41.69).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.44 ($50.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.48 million and a P/E ratio of -83.58.

About Vossloh (ETR:VOS)

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

