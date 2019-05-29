Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,790 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $386,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 20.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 24.0% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,596.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Roth Capital set a $44.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.59. 1,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.59 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

