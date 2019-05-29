Veoneer (VNE) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.74. 1,075,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 764,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Veoneer to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 111.8% during the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 156.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 144,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 211.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 105,596 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Veoneer by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

