Veoneer (VNE) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.74. 1,075,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 764,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Veoneer to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.
Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)
Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.
