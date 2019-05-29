Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Stake Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $81.19 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

