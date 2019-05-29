ValuEngine Downgrades PVH (PVH) to Strong Sell

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.25. 2,172,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. PVH has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 368,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,912,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,930,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,145,165,000 after buying an additional 88,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

