Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

VO stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.27. 183,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,176. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

