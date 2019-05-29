US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

