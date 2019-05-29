US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,760,000 after buying an additional 392,144 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,067,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,351 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Edison International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,358,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,227,000 after purchasing an additional 741,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

