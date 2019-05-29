Urogen Pharma (URGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.54

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 158419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

The company has a market cap of $502.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.01. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,296.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,991 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $74,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 779,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 166,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 178,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

