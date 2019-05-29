Universe (UNI) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. Universe has a market capitalization of $321,019.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universe has traded up 106.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

