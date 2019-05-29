UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.25 million and $33.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00391334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.01669165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00144852 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,878,075,186 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.