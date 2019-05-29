Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,622,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David C. Kimbell sold 15,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $5,153,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $334.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $224.43 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

