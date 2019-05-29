Tyman PLC (TYMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333 ($4.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Tyman to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Tyman news, insider Martin Towers purchased 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £41,178.72 ($53,807.29). Also, insider Pamela Bingham purchased 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,937.84 ($12,985.55). Insiders have bought a total of 69,106 shares of company stock worth $16,959,508 in the last three months.

TYMN stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 359.50 ($4.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $3.75. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

